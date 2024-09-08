Mathu Vadalara 2 trailer OUT: Sri Simha Koduri and Satya promise a riveting drama, full of comedy and chaos

Mathu Vadalara 2 starring Sri Simha Koduri and Satya is the sequel to the blockbuster film of the same title. Directed by Ritesh Rana, the film promises to be a blend of comedy and action. Recently, the makers of Mathu Vadalara 2 unveiled the trailer of the film along with superstar Prabhas, generating immense buzz on social media.

In the sequel, Sri Simha Koduri and Satya, who play special agents in the HE Team, find themselves in trouble after skimming money from the kidnappers they capture. Their life takes a darker turn when an accidental killing occurs, leading the special team to pursue them as they are convinced of miscreants to be ruthless murderers.

Director Ritesh Rana has crafted a chaotic backdrop for this installment, ensuring each character has a crucial role to play. The storyline is both fast-paced and hilarious, with the addition of the unique slave drug concept that adds an intriguing twist.

The ensemble cast, including Faria Abdullah, Sunil, and Ajay, infuses the narrative with extra excitement, while Rohini and Jhansi take on more serious roles.

Meanwhile, sharing the trailer, makers wrote, "#MathuVadalara2 Trailer out now. High Entertainment begins in cinemas on 13th September, 2024."

Check out the trailer below:

With the success of the first film, Mathu Vadalara 2 has set high expectations among fans. The film starring Sri Simha Koduri and Satya will hit the big screens on September 13.

Recently, during a media interaction, Faria Abdullah spoke about Mathu Vadalara 2 and said, "I loved the first part. The film has my kind of humor and the moment I got an offer to play an agent, I grabbed it with both hands. The comedy in the sequel is hilarious and the youth will enjoy it big time."

Talking about the stunts she performed in the sequel, Faria added, "Handling guns, doing stunts, and speaking mass dialogues, I loved it all."

For the unversed, Faria Abdullah will also be seen playing a secret agent in the film.

