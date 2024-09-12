'This was a Telugu film with Prabhas': Rakul Preet Singh makes a shocking revelation on being REPLACED after 4 days of shoot

Rakul Preet Singh has carved her name like any other in the realm of pan-Indian cinema. The diva has starred along with a number of South film stars, such as Sundeep Kishan, Ravi Teja, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and so many others. Recently, the diva bared her heart out as she recalled a time when she got replaced at the last minute from a promising Telugu film with Prabhas.

In a conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Rakul Preet Singh remembered how she was replaced at the very last minute from a Telugu film starring Prabhas, despite having shot for a few scenes. This project came to her even before she made her Telugu debut with the film Venkatadri Express.

Sharing what had happened, Rakul said, “I was replaced from a film after shooting for four days, before I made my debut. This was a Telugu film with Prabhas. But sometimes, when you don’t know much about the industry or its way of functioning, you don’t take it to your heart. There is a beauty in innocence and naivety. I was so naive, I thought, ‘Oh, ok they have removed me? No problem, maybe this wasn’t meant for me, I will do something else.”

Moreover, the actress mentioned that such a massive decision was taken against her, even without any intimation to her. Rakul expressed that the producer wanted someone with a higher standpoint and a more established actor in her place. Nonetheless the diva didn’t let disappointments back her down from bagging newer opportunities.

Rakul narrated, “I knew I wouldn’t get that first big launch, I had to work my way around. And then, my debut was a small film which became a big hit.”

Earlier, during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ Q&A session with her fans on her Instagram account, Rakul Preet Singh addressed pressing questions about when she would mark her return to the Telugu film industry.

In her response, the actress had acknowledged that she too missed Telugu fans and is keen on doing another Telugu film soon enough. Moreover, she assured that she was reading through the view scripts and added that she too missed being a part of the regional film world.

On the work front, Rakul has films like Indian 3, De De Pyaar De 2 and Meri Patni Ka Remake in her upcoming queue. On the other hand, Prabhas has some crucial projects in the pipeline for him, including The Raja Saab, Spirit, Kannapa and Fauji.

