Max Twitter Review: 11 tweets to check out before you plan to watch Kichcha Sudeep’s Kannada action thriller

Kichcha Sudeep is back on the screen once more with a full-fledged, massy role in the film Max. The Kannada star’s action flick released today, on December 25, clashing with Christmas. Directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa, the movie has been grabbing a lot of attention with its high-octane glimpses, promising nothing less than edge of the seat entertainment.

And now, just within hours of its first-day first-show, social media has been filled with reviews from fans, who have expressed their vivid opinions.

To begin with, within the first few hours of its theatrical release today, Max has received a large share of positive responses from the audiences, who have loved every bit of the film.

There has been a lot of appreciation and hype surrounding the entry scene of Kichcha. Additionally, fans have also tagged his swag to be unmatched, while his action sequences in the film are incomparable.

Incidentally, Max has also been compared with the plot of the film Kaithi, including a special mention of one of the scenes that seems similar to the Karthi starrer.

However, there have also been some fans who feel utterly disappointed with how the film turned out to be, unlike the hype it has created.

Because Kichcha Sudeep returned to the screens in a titular role after two years, fans felt that the actor could have chosen a better script than this, which seems nothing out of the box.

There have also been special mentions made to the background score of the film, which has mostly raised the bar concerning the gripping narrative of the Kichcha Sudeep starrer.

Check out the fans’ reviews on Twitter here:

Coming back to the cast of the film, besides Kichcha in the lead role, Max also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samyukta Hornad, Sukrutha Wagle, Pramod Shetty, Redin Kingsley and more.

Max is backed by the actor’s own production house Kichcha Creations, along with V Creations. The musical score for the action flick is handled by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

