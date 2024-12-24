WATCH: Ajith Kumar's daughter Anoushka makes rare appearance with dad and mom Shalini at PV Sindhu-Venkatta Sai wedding reception

Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini Ajith Kumar had recently made an attendance at badminton star PV Sindhu’s wedding reception. As the prominent athlete tied the knot with Venkatta Datta Sai, the superstar came with his family to attend the function.

Making a rare appearance, Ajith Kumar’s daughter Anoushka stole the limelight and attention as she made her way through the paparazzi in a stunning red outfit. Along with her, we could also see Ajith donning a tuxedo and his wife wearing a traditional lehenga. Accompanying all of them was also Ajith’s younger son, Aadvik.

See the papped videos here ft Ajith Kumar and family:

Ajith Kumar and his family attended the wedding reception of PV Sindhu and Venkatta Datta Sai, who tied the knot earlier on December 22, 2024. Besides AK, many celebrities, including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mrunal Thakur, made their way to the joyous occasion.

For those unaware, Ajith Kumar has two children with his wife, Shalini Ajith Kumar. The elder is Anoushka Ajithkumar, who was born on January 3, 2008. Despite having a rather private life, the popular star kid does have a social media account where she posts various desserts. She clearly has a keen eye for yummy dishes and a sweet tooth.

Check out couple of posts here:

The star kid also excelled in the sports arena, playing badminton at a high school level. Anoushka also has a younger brother, Aadvik, who was born on March 5, 2012.

Coming to Ajith Kumar’s work front, the superstar is all set to make his way to the big screens with the film Vidaamuyarchi. The movie, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, is an action thriller that features AK and Trisha Krishnan as the lead characters.

The teaser was unveiled a few days ago, and it was speculated that the film might be a remake of the American movie Breakdown. However, the makers have yet to make an official announcement. In addition to Ajith and Trisha, Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra play antagonist roles in the movie.

As Vidaamuyarchi is releasing for Pongal 2025, the superstar will once again hit the big screens this year with the film Good Bad Ugly with director Adhik Ravichandran.

