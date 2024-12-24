UI The Movie: Kichcha Sudeep reviews Upendra Rao starrer sci-fi action flick; see what he has to say

Upendra Rao’s movie UI opened to positive reviews following its release in theaters on December 20. Amid the success of the film, Kichcha Sudeep took to his social media handle to share his thoughts about the film. He also praised the actor, who has also directed it, for visualizing such a script and lauded his excellence.

Kichcha Sudeep was amazed by the filmmaker’s thought process and expressed happiness about the film's response. He was even happier for the team for supporting "Uppi Sir" and wished them the best.

He wrote, "Just watched #UiTheMovie. A script only @nimmaupendra sir can visualise and narrate. It's amazing how his thought process operates. Happy about the response it's getting and even more happier for the team to have stood with Uppi Sir. Congrats and best wishes to the entire team."

The Max actor also attended the celebrity screening of UI alongside Toxic star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit on December 23.

While fans across the country are celebrating the release of this sci-fi action thriller in theaters, the movie has already been leaked online. UI was made available on multiple piracy websites shortly after its release. According to Times Now, the film can be found for free on sites such as Tamilrockerz, Movierulez, Telegram and Filmyzilla.

Going by the trailer, UI is set in a world created by the director, and the story shows a psychological battle between a king and a man. The man outsmarts the king, defeats him, and takes control as dictator.

Meanwhile, the film is set in a dystopian world where everything is damaged by artificial intelligence and climate change. People live in poverty and hold on to outdated beliefs. Also, they are manipulated by those in power and fail to see the real problems.

Apart from Upendra, the star cast of UI also includes Nidhi, Murali Sharma and others in prominent roles.

