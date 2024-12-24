Max Advance Booking Update: Kiccha Sudeep-starrer is set to take biggest opening for a Kannada movie in 2024

Kiccha Sudeep, who has worked primarily in Kannada industry, is one of the talented artists in the Indian cinema. The pan Indian actor was last seen in a cameo in Upendra Rao's 2023 film, Kabzaa. Sudeep is returning in the lead role in Max, two years after the release of Vikrant Rona (2022). Speaking of Max, Vijay Karthikeyaa's directorial is arriving in cinemas on December 25, 2024, coinciding with Christmas Day.

Max To Open Biggest In Kannada Industry This Year

Backed by Kalaippuli S. Thanu under V Creations, Max has had an impressive pre-sales in its limited advance bookings. The upcoming Kannada film is all set to witness the biggest opening of 2024 in Sandalwood. Kiccha Sudeep-starrer was initially considered as the one of the least hyped movies. However, after the positive response of the trailer, things are in its favor. The shows of Max are being sold fast.

Kiccha Sudeep has been ruling the Kannada cinema for over two decades and he doesn't seem to stop anytime soon. Sudeep's film, Vikrant Rona, which starred him as a lead, had a phenomenal start at the Indian box office. The 2022 action thrilller collected Rs 13.50 crore on its opening day. It emerged as an average grosser during its releaase.

The makers of Max have positioned the upcoming action thriller quite well during the holiday season of Christmas and New Year. It is expected to benefit from both the occasions amid the strong wave of Pushpa 2 and theatrical runs of other competitions.

Max To Face Competition With UI In Kannada Markets

Kiccha Sudeep will have a face-off with Upendra Rao at the Karnataka box office. Max is all set to compete with Upendra's new release, UI which has been successfully running in theaters these days. The science fiction action movie hit the screens on December 20, 2024. Upendra's film is his biggest opener of the career so far.

Sudeep and Upendra's films, Max and UI, are expected to become top two grossers of Sandalwood this year. On that note, Kannada industry, which started 2024 on a sloppy note, shall end with a bang.

Watch The Official Trailer Of Max

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

