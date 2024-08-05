‘Maybe I rushed into announcing my retirement…’ says Thalapathy Vijay after watching first copy of The Greatest Of All Time

The Greatest Of All Time starring Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Venkat Prabhu is all set to arrive in theaters on September 5, 2024. Now, it seems that the superstar himself is so impressed by the movie that he considers his retirement to be rushed.

As per a recent report by Lets Cinema, Thalapathy Vijay had apparently said, “Maybe I rushed into announcing my retirement.” Moreover, he also considers that he should have done another movie with director Venkat Prabhu before stepping out of cinema.

The movie The Greatest Of All Time has been making headlines quite often now, especially with the film just 30 days away from release. The makers of the movie recently unveiled the third single from the movie called Spark featuring Vijay and Meenakshi Chaudhary together.

The song, composed and sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja, is a peppy dance number with the actor showing off some fiery moves. Additionally, the latest single also gave us an extended glimpse of the de-aging technology used on Vijay’s face.

For those who are unaware, the actor is playing at least two different roles in the movie, one of them being a young version of the actor. In terms of portraying the superstar likewise, the makers opted to use de-aging technology similar to movies like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and The Irishman.

However, though many seem to have taken a liking to the song and Vijay’s dance, there are also flak-filled comments on the tech used, with criticisms being raised.

Check out the single Spark here:

The Greatest Of All Time or The GOAT is a sci-fi action movie slated to hit the big screens in September. The movie features Thalapathy Vijay as the lead with an ensemble cast of actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, and many more in key roles.

Furthermore, the actor is likely next to appear in the tentatively titled Thalapathy 69 which is expected to be his final film before stepping into full-time politics. The movie is rumored to be helmed by H Vinoth.

