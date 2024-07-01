BUZZ: Is Vijay's alleged final movie Thalapathy 69 set to have Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead role?

Thalapathy Vijay is currently in the final works of his upcoming release The Greatest Of All Time and is likely to begin his 69th and alleged final movie soon. What makes it more special is the film is likely to have Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the leading lady.

According to a report by Lets Cinema, the tentatively titled Thalapathy 69 is set to be directed by H Vinoth with Anirudh Ravichander also joining the team. Moreover, it is also reported that KVN Productions will be bankrolling the project which is also backing Yash’s movie Toxic.

Are Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu reuniting for Thalapathy 69 by H Vinoth?

The talks about Thalapathy 69 have been making quite the buzz for quite some time now. The forthcoming film starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role is expected to be a political genre which is also said to be the actor’s alleged final cinematic role before entering into full-time politics.

As expectations are running high for the H Vinoth movie, it will be interesting to see Samantha sharing the screen once again with Thalapathy Vijay. For those unaware, Vijay and Samantha have acted together in three different movies early on.

Initially, the pair made a fresh impact on the AR Murugadoss directorial Kaththi released in 2014. The chemistry the actors shared was praised by many with the duo coming back together for the film Theri, and finally in 2017 for Mersal which were both helmed by Atlee.

Thalapathy Vijay’s next

Thalapathy Vijay is all set to appear in the lead role for his next movie The Greatest Of All Time or The GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The sci-fi action movie slated to release on September 5, 2024, features the actor in a dual role and even uses the de-aging tech to show a younger version of him.

Furthermore, the film also boasts an ensemble cast of actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and many more in key roles.

