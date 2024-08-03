Spark single OUT: Thalapathy Vijay’s de-aged look in peppy dance track from The Greatest Of All Time creates fan frenzy

Thalapathy Vijay is all set to hit the big screens this year with his movie The Greatest Of All Time, directed by Venkat Prabhu. Now, the makers of the movie have unveiled its 3rd single called Spark, a peppy dance number.

The track not only offers a sizzling chemistry between the superstar and Meenakshi Chaudhary but also presents an extended glimpse of his de-aged look.

Check out the single Spark from The Greatest Of All Time:

The peppy dance track is crooned by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Vrusha Bala with popular veteran artist Gangai Amaren penning the lyrics in Tamil. The single features a glimpse of Thalapathy Vijay’s de-aged look from the movie, presenting a younger version of the actor.

Fans have already gone into a frenzy over the actor’s new look. Many users have taken to their X (formerly Twitter) handles to laud the song along with praising Vijay's dance moves.

Check out netizen’s reaction to Thalapathy Vijay’s new single from GOAT:

Furthermore, the makers have also unveiled the Telugu version of the song which is crooned by the same artist with Saraswathi Puthra Ramajogayya Sastry penning the lyrics. We have already seen two songs from The GOAT creating madness among fans since their release.

The singles called Whistle Podu and Chinna Chinna Kangal were both sung by Thalapathy Vijay with the latter even having the voice of late playback singer Bhavatharini using the help of artificial intelligence.

The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT sees Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. The sci-fi action flick features an ensemble cast of actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, and many more in key roles.

The movie depicts the Master actor in multiple looks and is set to arrive in theaters on September 5, 2024. Moreover, the actor is expected to join hands with director H Vinoth for his next film, tentatively called Thalapathy 69. The yet-to-be-announced film is allegedly the final movie for the superstar before he ventures into full-time politics.

