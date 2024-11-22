Mechanic Rocky Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read if you are planning to watch Vishwak Sen and Meenakshi Chaudhary's action comedy flick in theaters

Mechanic Rocky, starring Vishwak Sen and Meenakshi Chaudhary, finally hit the big screens today, November 22. Fans are flocking to theaters to catch the first-day first-show of this action-comedy flick. And if you're planning to watch Ravi Teja Mullapudi's directorial debut, don't miss these reviews of Mechanic Rocky shared by moviegoers on social media.

Calling Mechanic Rocky, a commercial entertainer a social media user, expressed that the film "had a few laughs here and there along with a few moments that evoked interest but, for the most part, fails to engage overall."

"The story does not move at all in the first half until the interval, and the comedy does not work, which tests your patience. The second half is slightly better with a few interesting twists, but even these portions unravel in a fairly dull way. Vishwak plays a tailor-made role similar to some of his previous movies," the user added.

Another netizen called the Vishwak Sen starrer a decent watch and wrote, "@VishwakSenActor's as usual his energy & performance stands out. Decent first half & engaging 2nd half, had an amazing experience few action blocks are superb terrific."

A social media user lauded the second half of the film and posted, "#MechanicRocky: It is a surprising film. If you can sit through the first half, the decent second half with good twists will provide you with a satisfying surprise. #VishwakSen is great as Rocky. #ShraddhaSrinath truly shines. #Naresh, #Sunil, and #MeenakshiChaudhary all have interesting roles."

However, a person called Mechanic Rocky a boring watch and shared, "Director #Raviteja disappointed me with the routine of Screen Play. Not sure why producers make these kinds of boring films. Big Surprise needs to save the Producers money in 2nd half."

Mechanic Rocky was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on Diwali, October 31. However, the film got delayed and was released in theaters today. Apart from Vishwak Sen and Meenakshi Chaudhary, the film also features Shraddha Srinath in a prominent role.

If you have watched Mechanic Rocky in theaters, then do share your review with us in the comments.

