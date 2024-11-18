South Movies Releasing This Week: Vishwak Sen starrer Mechanic Rocky to Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, Basil Joseph’s Sookshmadarshini

South cinema from all around the corner is hitting theaters this week, marking quite the list for audiences to enjoy this weekend. With movies from Diwali like Amaran and Lucky Baskhar still running successfully in theaters, these new additions should pack a new variety for viewers.

So, here’s a top pick of South movies releasing in theaters this week, which can be enjoyed by everyone with friends and family for the weekend!

Top South movies releasing in theaters this week:

1. Mechanic Rocky (Telugu)

Cast: Vishwak Sen, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Shraddha Srinath, Sunil, Naresh, Hyper Aadi, Harsha Vardhan, Harsha Chemudu

Director: Ravi Teja Mullapudi

Release date: November 22, 2024

Mechanic Rocky, starring Vishwak Sen, follows the life of a young man named Ramakrishna, alias Rocky. Owing to his carefree lifestyle, he is made to work as a mechanic and driving instructor, where he manages to meet his love interests, too.

The action comedy was initially planned as a Diwali release in theaters but was later postponed. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Shraddha Srinath are in lead roles, and Jakes Bejoy handles the music.

2. Jolly O Gymkhana (Tamil)

Cast: Prabhu Deva, Madonna Sebastian, YG Mahendran, Abhirami, Pujita Ponnada, Yogi Babu, MS Bhaskar, John Vijay

Director: Sakthi Chidambaram

Release date: November 22, 2024

Jolly O Gymkhana starring Prabhu Deva and Madonna Sebastian in the lead roles is a comedy-drama flick, directed by Sakthi Chidambaram. The film focuses on the tale of a Tenkasi-based family who happens to stumble upon a dead person.

The sudden arrival of the corpse becomes a hassle for them, making them travel all the way to Kodaikanal. The rest of the film focuses on how they manage to succeed in their journey.

3. Hello Mummy (Malayalam)

Cast: Sharaf U Dheen, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sunny Hinduja, Jagadish, Adhri Joe, Johny Antony, Aju Varghese, Bindu Panicker

Director: Vaishakh Elans

Release date: November 21, 2024

Hello Mummy is a Malayalam language horror comedy movie directed by Vaishakh Elans. The movie which features Sharaf U Dheen and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles focuses on the life of a carefree and aimless man called Boney.

As he hopes to get married, he meets a girl called Stefy with whom he instantly connects and wishes to marry. However, things turn upside down when Stefy reveals her dead mother does not like him, with the spirit never leaving her side. The rest of the film focuses on how Boney tries to cope with this situation with his ghost mother-in-law standing in his way.

4. Roti Kapda Romance (Telugu)

Cast: Harsha Narra, Sandeep Saroj, Supraj Ranga, Tarun, Sonu Thakur, Nuveksha, Megha Lekha, Khushboo Chaudhary

Director: Vikram Reddy

Release date: November 22, 2024

Roti Kapda Romance is a slice-of-life romance movie, directed by Vikram Reddy. The film focuses on the lives of four childhood friends who have decided to settle in different parts of the world. However, meeting each other after three years, the group decides to go on a trip to Goa, embarking on a road trip to meet the ex-girlfriend of one of them.

In hopes of proving her to be wrong in dumping him, the film takes us across the happenings that transpired in all these years, how their personal lives changed, and what effects it had on their friendships.

5. Parari (Tamil)

Cast: Harishankar, Pugal Mahendran, Bremnath V, Samrat Suresh, Sangeetha Kalyan

Director: Ezhil Periyavede

Release date: November 22, 2024

Parari is a village-based political drama flick starring Harishankar in the lead role. The film focuses on the story of two neighboring villages who are involved in a feud over a hill. In this scenario, Maran, a man from the lower caste of the community faces hostility from Jai Kumar, which also strains the former’s relationship with his love interest.

However, working in the city, Maran and Jai Kumar have to confront reality and face political manipulation, paving the way for division within the community.

6. Tenant (Kannada)

Cast: Dharma Keerthiraj, Sonu Gowda, Tilak Shekhar, Rakesh Maiya, Ugram Manju

Director: Sridhar Shastri

Release date: November 22, 2024

Tenant is a Kannada movie starring Dharma Keerthiraj in the lead role which is set during the pandemic where love, friendship, and betrayal are explored. The crime thriller flick which spans two days focuses on the concept of how to prevent anti-social activities from occuring.

7. Zebra (Telugu)

Cast: Satyadev, Daali Dhananjaya, Sathyaraj, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sunil, Satya, Amrutha Iyengar

Director: Eashvar Karthic

Release date: November 22, 2024

Zebra starring Satyadev in the lead role is a Telugu crime thriller set in the financial world where two rivals face each other. With every action being reliant on their survival, the fight becomes intense between them, even leading the lines between right and wrong to turn blurry.

8. Sookshmadarshini (Malayalam)

Cast: Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, Basil Joseph, Deepak Parambol, Sidharth Bharathan, Kottayam Ramesh, Manohari Joy, Akhila Bhargavan, Pooja Mohanraj, Merin Philip

Director: MC

Release date: November 22, 2024

Sookshmadarshini is a mystery family thriller flick starring Nazriya Nazim Fahadh and Basil Joseph in the lead roles. The movie features Nazriya as Priyadarshini who is a homemaker living in a suburban middle-class neighborhood with her husband.

Things take an interesting turn when Manuel, a young man returns to the neighborhood with his mother. However, his actions and behavior cause Priyadarshini to become curious about him and suspicious about his intentions. This leads her on a journey of hunting clues along with her friends to uncover whatever he might be hiding.

