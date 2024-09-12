Jr NTR's Devara trailer criticized; Vishwak Sen slams online trolls saying 'you should be last one to talk'

Devara starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan is one of the highly anticipated films of 2024. Ahead of the film's grand release, makers unveiled the trailer which received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. However, one particular review by some YouTube angered actor Vishwak Sen as he found it demeaning.

A video posted on the Instagram page Telugu Memes featured two YouTubers discussing the flaws in the Devara Part 1 trailer. They also talked about the plot twists that might feature in the film and even criticized Jr NTR's appearance, especially the one where he rides a shark. One of them said, "NTR is not good. NTR is a zero."

This comment triggered Vishwak Sen and he reacted strongly to the video. He commented on the video in Telugu, "Na Peru karab cheyyadanike puttadu veeedu, fist goda ki support lekunda 2 mins kurcho nuvvu, tharvatha, cinema ni, audience ni uddariddu kani. Kaaalthundhi naku kani, already kalipoyyina face needi em cheddam, nuvve matladali andham gurinchi. (This person exists to ruin my name. You first try to sit without taking any support of the wall for 2 minutes and then you can discuss how to make better cinema for the audience. Just looking at your face makes me mad, so you should be the last one to talk about someone’s appearance)."

Soon after Vishwak Sen slammed the online trolls, his fans took to the comments to shower him with praises.

Nevertheless, fans are looking forward to watch Devara Part 1 in theaters on September 27. In the film, the RRR star will feature in dual roles, both as a father and his son. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will play the role of Bhaira and Janhvi will essay the role of Thangam. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film has been generating significant buzz on social media as well.

On the other hand, Vishwak Sen is gearing up for the release of his film Mechanic Rocky. Directed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi, the film will release during the Diwali festivities, October 31.

