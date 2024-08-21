Meet actor who began as model, represented state in various sports, worked with Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu and is now gearing up for her next with Thalapathy Vijay

This actress initially started her journey by participating in beauty pageants. She gained fame as a beauty pageant titleholder, winning the Femina Miss India Grand International 2018 crown and finishing as the first runner-up at the Miss Grand International 2018 pageant. Following her success in pageantry, she made her acting debut in 2021, which marked the beginning of her promising film career.

With subsequent roles in films like Khiladi and HIT: The Second Case, she has quickly established herself as a rising star in the industry. Yes, you guessed her name right - she is none other than Meenakshi Chaudhary.

A look into Meenakshi Chaudhary's early life before stardom

Meenakshi Chaudhary comes from a family with a strong military background; her late father, Colonel B.R. Chaudhary, served in the Indian Army. She completed her schooling in Chandigarh, excelling academically and participating in various sports. She is even a state-level swimmer and a badminton champion.

Meenakshi pursued a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from the National Dental College and Hospital in Dera Bassi, Punjab. Her passion for the performing arts led her to explore modeling, and she gained significant recognition after winning the Femina Miss India Grand International title in 2018 and finishing as the first runner-up at the Miss Grand International pageant.

Before entering the film industry, Meenakshi showcased her acting skills in the web series Out of Love. She made her film debut in the Telugu movie Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu back in 2021 and quickly gained fame with subsequent roles in films like Khiladi and HIT: The Second Case.

Meenakshi's breakthrough

Meenakshi Chaudhary has had the opportunity to work alongside several prominent actors in her career. She made her film debut opposite Sushanth Anumolu in Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu and showcased her talents alongside Adivi Sesh in HIT: The Second Case.

Additionally, she starred with Ravi Teja in the action film Khiladi and shared screen space with Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram.

Meenakshi's upcoming movies

Meenakshi Chaudhary is set to make significant strides in her acting career with a series of exciting upcoming films alongside some of the biggest names in the Indian film industry. One of her highly anticipated projects is GOAT aka The Greatest of All Time, in which she will share the screen with Thalapathy Vijay.

In addition to her collaboration with Vijay, Meenakshi will star alongside Dulquer Salmaan in Lucky Bhaskar. Furthermore, she will work with the legendary actor Chiranjeevi in an upcoming film. Meenakshi is also set to appear in Matka alongside Varun Tej and Mechanic Rocky with Vishwak Sen.

