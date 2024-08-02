Spark Promo OUT: Makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest Of All Time drop an upbeat glimpse of upcoming single ft Meenakshi Chaudhary

Thalapathy Vijay is all geared up to present his much-awaited movie The Greatest Of All Time in theaters on September 5, 2024. Now, the makers have also unveiled the promo for their third single, officially titled as Spark.

The promo from the upcoming single seems to be an upbeat dance track with Thalapathy Vijay and Meenakshi Chaudhary set to share the stage together for the first time. The full song is slated to come out on August 3, 2024, at 6 pm.

Check out the promo of The GOAT’s Spark here: