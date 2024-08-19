BUZZ: Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar to postpone September 7 release to avoid clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT?

Dulquer Salmaan starrer movie Lucky Baskhar is expected to be postponed from its original release date of September 7, 2024. As per a report by Lets Cinema, the movie might step away from its initial release date soon.

Interestingly, this would also mean that the film would be avoiding its clash release with Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited film The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT, as it releases on September 5, 2024.

The upcoming Dulquer Salmaan flick is directed by Vaathi fame director Venky Atluri and is expected to be a financial thriller drama. The makers of the film have already unveiled two singles from the movie, where the last one was its theme song, composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Check out the Lucky Baskhar theme here:

The film set in the 1980s features Dulquer as a banker with the title name who mysteriously gets rich. The movie also has Meenakshi Chaudhary playing his wife with actors Ayesha Khan, Hyper Aadi, and P. Sai Kumar in key roles as well.

The film was initially supposed to be released on September 27 but was later rescheduled to avoid a clash with other releases and now it seems the film is once again set to repeat it. However, an official confirmation of this has yet to be made.

On the other hand, The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT starring Thalapathy Vijay is all set to arrive in September. The superstar’s 68th cinematic venture is expected to be a sci-fi spy flick with the actor playing both father and son.

The trailer which was released a few days ago depicted Vijay as the character Gandhi who is a talented spy and hostage negotiator in the Special Anti-Terrorist Squad (SATS), which coordinates with RAW. Despite being away from the job for quite some time, he must return to solve a problem that stemmed from his own past actions. The movie also uses de-aging technology to depict the actor as his young self.

Watch the GOAT trailer here:

Besides Vijay, the film also has actors Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and more in key roles.

