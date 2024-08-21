It's Official: Mahesh Babu is part of Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King; deets inside

Mahesh Babu is all set to bring glory to South cinema, as he will be making his first step into the Hollywood arena. Well, the actor has been roped in for Walt Disney’s most promising family entertainer, Mufasa: The Lion King, where he will be voicing the role of Mufasa itself.

Mufasa: The Lion King will be released in a number of Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Mahesh Babu will be bringing the iconic character of Mufasa to life with his perfect voice and tone. The Telugu trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King will be released on August 26, 2024, at 11:07 a.m.

In a post announced on X, the makers also dropped the first glimpse of the film. It will mark its theatrical release on December 20, 2024.

Besides Mahesh Babu, other talented Tollywood actors have been roped in to voice different crucial characters in the film. Brahmanandam will be returning as the voice of Pumbaa, whereas Ali will lend his voice to Timon.

Sharing his excitement over the exciting new opportunity, Mahesh Babu expressed how he has always admired the timeless storytelling of the film.

Sharing his adoration for a character like Mufasa, the actor said, “The character of Mufasa appeals to me not only as a loving father guiding his son but as the supreme king of the jungle taking care of his clan. My family means everything to me and this collaboration with Disney is personally very special as it is an experience I will cherish with my children!”

For the unversed, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported earlier that Mahesh Babu was in talks about collaborating with Walt Disney on a promising project like Mufasa: The Lion King.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is said to be collaborating with SS Rajamouli on an upcoming film tentatively titled SSMB29. The project is said to be inspired by Lord Hanuman.

