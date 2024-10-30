Meet Major Mukund Varadarajan, the real hero played by Sivakarthikeyan in upcoming movie Amaran

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer Amaran is all set to hit the big screens on the festival of Diwali, October 31. As you all know, the biographical action war film is based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the movie is a tribute to his achievements and selflessness as an Indian soldier.

Meet Major Mukund Varadarajan

Major Mukund was born to Geetha and R Varadarajan in Tamil Nadu on April 12, 1983. He had two sisters named Swetha and Nithya. Mukund always showed keen interest in joining the military as his grandfather, along with two uncles, served in the Indian Army. However, after completing his graduation, he did a Diploma course in journalism.

Instead of pursuing a different career, he chose to join the Officers Training Academy. There, he trained himself to become a Lieutenant. Shortly after, he was promoted to a Captain post in the army.

He served in the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon and in 2012, was promoted to the rank of Major. Following this, he was assigned to the 44th Battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles, a counter-terrorism unit, and stationed in Jammu and Kashmir amid intensified India-Pakistan tensions.

Sadly, Major Mukund passed away at the age of 31 in an encounter while attacking the terrorists in the Shopian region. However, he had managed to kill several opponents before he succumbed to his injuries. He was posthumously honored with the Ashoka Chakra for showing utmost courage and bravery.

Major Mukund and Indhu Rebecca Varghese's love story

Indhu Rebecca Varghese and Major Mukund met each other during their college days. At that time, Mukund was studying at the Madras Christian College. During an earlier interview with Just For Women, Indhu revealed that she knew he was always more than a friend to her.

She shared that in the beginning, her parents were skeptical about their relationship as he was from the army. They never wanted their daughter to marry someone from the military as it was too risky.

Indhu said in the interview, "He may not have been a romantic at heart but I am glad there was always honesty and it made being in love so much simpler."

"I remember my friends would get so angry that I had to frequently miss Sunday outings with them. All that I cared about was meeting him on Sundays and waiting patiently at the lobby of Officer’s Training Academy," she added.

Fortunately, both Mukund and Indhu's parents agreed to their relationship and they got married. Together, they welcomed a daughter named Arsheya.

