Amaran release date, full star cast, runtime and story; everything you need to know about Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's movie

Amaran is all set to hit the big screens on the festival of Diwali, October 31. This action drama film is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by legendary actor Kamal Haasan under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International. While Sivakarthikeyan will essay the character of Major Mukund Varadarajan, Sai Pallavi will portray his wife Indhu Rebecca Varghese.

Apart from the two stars, Amaran will also feature actors including Rahul Bose, Bhuvan Arora, Shreekumar and Rohman Shawl, among others.

On the other hand, the cinematography of the movie is handled by Ch Sai and editing by R Kalaivanan. Amaran's music is composed by none other than GV Prakash Kumar.

While the makers of the Sivakarthikeyan starrer have not yet announced the runtime, it is speculated to be around 2 hours 47 minutes.

Talking about the plot of Amaran, it delves into the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan and is set against the backdrop of the Qazipathri Operation in Shopian, Kashmir, which took place back in 2014.

Recently, the makers dropped the trailer of the movie which began with Major Mukund Varadarajan sharing a sweet moment as he sings with his daughter, while his wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese captures the scene on video.

Amaran's trailer not only highlights Major Mukund's heartfelt family moments but also delves into his challenging journey, both on the battlefield and at home. Initially, his parents were hesitant to support his decision to join the Army due to the risks involved. However, Mukund eventually convinced them, leading him to pursue his military career. The video concludes with Mukund proudly stating, "This is the face of the Indian Army."

Watch the trailer below:

For the unversed, Major Mukund was honored with the Ashok Chakra posthumously for his courageous actions and anti-terrorism efforts during his deployment with the 44th Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Amaran's digital rights have reportedly been bagged by streaming giant Netflix. The movie will start streaming on the platform once it completes its theatrical run successfully.

Lastly, the film will clash with Jayam Ravi's Brother, Kavin starrer Blood Beggar and Lucky Baskhar featuring Dulquer Salmaan in theaters.

