Amaran Advance Booking Update: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's war-actioner records EXCELLENT pre-sales; Eyes 3rd biggest start in Tamil Nadu

Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles along with Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Shyam Mohan, and others is set to hit the big screens tomorrow. The Tamil movie directed by Rajkumar Periasamy is recording excellent pre-sales with a few hours more to go.

Amaran Eyeing The Biggest Start For Sivakarthikeyan; Shows EXCELLENT Trends In Advance Booking

The Tamil biographical war-action drama is set to open big at the box office, thanks to the outstanding admits in the pre-sales. Currently, the movie has sold around 4 lakh tickets in 327 tracked cinemas in Tamil Nadu, worth Rs 7 crore plus for the opening day alone, with an occupancy of 53.37%.

In Karnataka, the movie has recorded impressive pre-sales, selling over 14K tickets in 89 tracked cinemas worth Rs 32 lakh. Moreover, Amaran is doing well in Andhra Pradesh, too.

Looking at the pace at which Amaran is selling tickets, the movie is a sure shot to take the biggest start for Sivakarthikeyan. If all goes well, it can open at Rs 15 crore in the state, which is a massive amount for a Sivakarthikeyan film.

Amaran Crosses Indian 2 Advances In Tamil Nadu; Targets Rs 30 Crore Opening Worldwide

Bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's production banner, Raaj Kamal Films International, Amaran has already crossed the final advances of Indian 2 in Tamil Nadu while keeping 12 hours in stock. As of now, the Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi movie is poised to take the third biggest start of 2024 at the Kollywood box office after Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest Of All Time and Superstar Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan.

The movie targets a Rs 30 crore plus opening at the worldwide box office, which will be the fourth biggest opening day collection of 2024 for a Tamil-language movie after The GOAT, Vettaiyan, and Indian 2. Now, it all depends on spot booking and word-of-mouth. If the movie gets a favorable audience reception, entering the Rs 100 crore club will be a cakewalk.

Watch Amaran Trailer:

For the uninitiated, Amaran is a biographical war action drama that tells the brave story of Major Mukund Varadarajan. The biopic is slated to hit the screens on October 31, coinciding with Diwali. Have you booked your tickets for Amaran? Comment down. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

