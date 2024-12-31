Miss You OTT Release date: Here's when and where you can watch Siddharth’s rom-com movie online

Miss You, starring Siddharth and Ashika Ranganath, hit the big screens on December 13 amid stiff competition from releases like Pushpa 2. The movie opened to mixed reviews from viewers due to its storyline. However, the film is now set to make its digital debut on a prominent OTT platform.

When and where to watch Miss You

According to social media buzz, Siddharth's rom-com movie Miss You will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 26 onwards. The film will reportedly be released in only Tamil and Telugu languages. However, an official announcement from the makers is expected soon.

Official trailer and plot of Miss You

Miss You is a romantic drama that is all about love and second chances. The film follows Vasu, played by Siddharth, an aspiring filmmaker who loses his memory after a car accident. This event not only affects his personal life but also connects him to Singarayan.

In Bengaluru, Vasu befriends Bobby, a coffee shop owner played by Karunakaran, who supports him on his journey of self-discovery. Vasu meets Subbulakshmi (Subbu), played by Ashika Ranganath, and falls in love with her at first sight. However, when he proposes, she rejects him. This rejection complicates Vasu's character and drives the story forward.

As the story unfolds, Vasu learns that he and Subbu were married before the accident but became estranged afterwards. Flashbacks reveal the details of their relationship and the reasons for their separation.

Cast and crew of Miss You

Miss You features a talented ensemble cast alongside Siddharth and Ashika Ranganath. The film stars Karunakaran, Lollusabha Maran, Bala, Sastika, Jayaprakash, and Sharath Lohitashwa in key roles. Helmed by N. Rajasekar, the movie is produced by Samuel Mathew.

The film's music is composed by Ghibran, with K.G. Venkatesh handling cinematography. Dinesh Ponraj takes care of the editing, while Dinesh Kasi choreographs the action sequences. N. Rajasekar also wrote the screenplay and the lyrics for the songs are penned by Mohan Rajan.

