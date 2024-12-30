Marco OTT release: Here's where you can watch Unni Mukundan’s action thriller after its theatrical run

Marco, starring Unni Mukundan, hit the big screens amid stiff competition at the box office on December 20. Despite clashing with films like Viduthalai Part 2 and UI, the movie is performing well in theaters. Following its success, reports suggest that a major streaming platform has acquired the film's digital rights. This means Marco might make its OTT debut sooner than expected.

When and where to watch Marco

According to social media buzz, Marco will start streaming on Netflix in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi. The movie will reportedly make its digital debut after 45 days of theatrical run. That means the Unni Mukundan starrer will release on the OTT platform either during the last week of January or the first week of February.

Moreover, the OTT version of Marco will reportedly have an extended runtime that will consist of all the deleted scenes and more.

Official trailer and plot of Marco

A blind man named Victor witnesses the murder of his friend Wasim. He identifies Russell Issac as the killer by recognizing his scent and vehicle. Russell plans the murder with Wasim’s brother Tariq. To silence Victor, Russell kills him in a brutal attack. George Peter, Victor’s brother, is shattered by the loss. Marco, their adopted brother, returns from Italy after hearing the news.

He further vows to avenge Victor’s death and ignores Peter’s pleas to avoid violence. Marco uncovers Tony Issac’s betrayal and learns Isha, Victor’s pregnant girlfriend, is held captive. He traps Tony and kills him in a deadly confrontation.

Russell and Cyrus, his adopted brother, attack the Adattu family. They kill everyone, including Marco’s fiance Maria and Isha, and take her newborn child. Marco, though badly injured, refuses to back down. He confronts Russell and Cyrus in their factory. The movie further takes a drastic turn and turns gory during the climax scene as Marco tries to save the baby.

Cast and crew of Marco

The cast of Marco features Unni Mukundan in the lead role as Marco, with Siddique portraying George D’Peter. Jagadish plays Tony Isaac and Kabir Duhan Singh takes on the role of Cyrus Isaac. Anson Paul appears as Devaraj, also known as Dev, one of Tony’s loyal henchmen. On the other hand, Yukti Thareja plays the role of Maria in the movie.

Marco is directed and written by Haneef Adeni and the cinematography is handled by Chandru Selvaraj. Editing is done by Shameer Muhammed and the music is composed by Ravi Basrur.

