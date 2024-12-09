Mohan Babu files police complaint against son Manchu Manoj seeking his eviction from property; requests for protection

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical assault and harassment.

Mohan Babu and his son Manchu Manoj’s feud intensifies as the actor launches an official police complaint against the latter. As per a recent report by Gulte, the veteran actor has filed a complaint with the Rachakonda Police Commissioner against his son.

In the police complaint, Mohan Babu has specified that he requests immediate action against his son Manoj Kumar Manchu and his wife Monika for their anti-social elements and protection of his own life.

The complaint against Manoj Manchu requests that legal action be taken against Manoj, his wife, and any other associates accompanying them. Moreover, the complainant has also asked the police to evict them both, along with their unauthorized individuals, from the former’s personal property.

In conclusion, Mohan Babu has also asked the police to provide him with “adequate protection,” ensuring his safety and providing him with proper access to his residence without any fear.

The complaint registered by Mohan Babu against his son Manoj comes after the latter had complained about being attacked by unknown assailants at his residence. Manchu Manoj was recently seen getting discharged from a hospital after sustaining neck and leg injuries. The videos of the same had gone viral on the internet as well.

Check out the video ft Manoj Manchu here:

Earlier, several reports stated Manoj Manchu had visited the police station, claiming to be attacked by his father. The actor complained that his father had assaulted both him and his wife at their home, which was quickly responded to by Mohan Babu as well.

The veteran actor replied to his claims that he was the one who got attacked by his son first. According to reports, Mohan Babu denied the accusations against him and said the attack on him was due to a disagreement in a property-related dispute.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with abuse or harassment, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

