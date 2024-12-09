Who is Manchu Manoj? Know all about actor involved in an alleged family feud with father Mohan Babu

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical assault.

Manchu Manoj has hit the headlines once again for allegedly being involved in a dispute with his father, Mohan Babu. Reports suggested that the father-son duo filed complaints against each other in Hyderabad. While Mohan Babu's team denied the allegations, Manoj was seen exiting a hospital after getting treatment for his injuries. Before discussing further about the matter, here is a look at who Manchu Manoj is!

Who is Manchu Manoj?

Manchu Manoj Kumar started his acting career at the age of 10 as a child artist in the film Major Chandrakanth. His journey as a lead actor began in 2004 with the film Donga Dongadi. Over the years, he appeared in films like Sri and Raju Bhai.

His 2009 release, Prayanam, directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti, performed moderately well. The year 2010 was significant for him. His movie Bindaas became his biggest hit. Another film, Vedam, was both critically acclaimed and a commercial success.

In 2012, Manchu Manoj acted in Mr. Nookayya and Uu Kodathara? Ulikki Padathara?. This was followed by Potugadu and Current Theega. After a long gap, he announced his comeback in January 2023 with What The Fish.

Talking about his personal life, Manchu Manoj tied the knot with Pranathi Reddy in May 2015. Later, he remarried Bhuma Mounika on March 3, 2023. She is the daughter of Bhuma Nagi Reddy and Shobha Nagi Reddy. Mounika has a son from her previous marriage, and this year she welcomed a baby girl with Manoj.

Manchu Manoj's controversy

According to earlier reports, Manchu Manoj visited a police station in Hyderabad to file a complaint against Mohan Babu. He alleged that his father attacked him and his wife Bhuma at their home. Reports stated that Manoj showed his injuries to the police before registering the complaint.

Mohan Babu denied these allegations and claimed that his son attacked him first. The dispute was reportedly linked to a property issue. As the news spread, Mohan Babu released a statement to address the situation.

According to a Hindustan Times report, his spokesperson stated, "There is no truth in the news that Mohan Babu and Manchu Manoj have filed complaints against each other. Media is broadcasting imaginary stories that Manoj turned up at the police station wounded. Don’t spread false propaganda without any evidence."

Manoj was later seen leaving a hospital with visible injuries. He wore a neck brace and struggled to walk as his team helped him to his car. Videos of him exiting the hospital have since gone viral online.

This incident follows an earlier conflict involving his half-brother Vishnu Manchu. Last year, Manoj accused Vishnu of misbehaving with his family. A video of the altercation gained significant attention on social media.

The tension between Manoj and Vishnu reportedly worsened after Manoj remarried Bhuma Mounika Reddy. Reports suggested that Vishnu opposed the marriage and felt uneasy at the ceremony.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or sexual assault, abuse, or harassment, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

