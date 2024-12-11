Mohan Babu makes startling claims about son Manchu Manoj’s actions after heated clash; releases audio message

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical assault and alcohol addiction.

All is not well in the Manchu family as tensions continue to rise with each passing day. As the situation took an ugly turn, veteran actor Mohan Babu released an audio message in which he alleged that his son Manchu Manoj's behavior has strained family ties.

According to 123Telugu, Mohan Babu stated in his audio message that he had cared for Manchu Manoj and spent a lot on his education. He expressed disappointment and said that Manoj had hurt him by listening to his wife. He claimed that his son had become addicted to alcohol.

Mohan Babu mentioned that they had disagreements on certain matters and acknowledged that not everything was fine between them. Babu also revealed that Manoj’s mother was hospitalized due to his behavior.

"You have become an alcohol addict. Regarding a few things, we had differences. All is not well between us. This happens in every home. Your mother is admitted to the hospital because of your behavior," Mohan Babu said, as quoted by the publication.

Mohan Babu further alleged that Manoj was troubling their workers. The veteran actor said he had protected injured workers and defended the legality of their educational institutions. He accused Manoj of threatening to harm his brother. Mohan Babu also said that Manoj could take his daughter but insisted on handing her over in the presence of the police.

"I have the right to do what I want to with my hard-earned money. You can take your daughter with you, but I will hand over her in the presence of the police," Mohan Babu concluded.

A legal complaint has been lodged against Manoj Manchu and his wife by Mohan Babu. He has demanded action against his son for unlawfully occupying his property. The veteran actor has urged the police to evict the couple and others involved from his premises. Mohan Babu has also reached out to the authorities for additional security.

Disclaimer: Do not hesitate to seek help if you or anyone you know has been abused emotionally, physically, or verbally. If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

