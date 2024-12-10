WATCH: Vishnu Manchu REACTS to Mohan Babu and Manchu Manoj's fight as he reaches Hyderabad amid controversy

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of physical assault and harassment.

Mohan Babu and his son Manchu Manoj have been hitting the headlines lately, after the latter filed a complaint against his father, citing that the former had attacked him and his wife, Mounika. Things escalated pretty quickly thereafter as Mohan Babu too filed a counter complaint suggesting his son was the first one to attack.

Amid heightened tension between the Manchu family, Vishnu Manchu was recently spotted at the Hyderabad airport as he returned home from Dubai amid family controversy.

In the video doing the rounds, the Kannappa actor was seen swarmed by paparazzi as soon as he stepped outside the airport. With several journalists asking him about what exactly went wrong between his father and brother, Vishnu briefly remarked that such quarrels are common in their family.

Take a look at the video here:

Right after news broke out suggesting tension between father and son duo Mohan Babu and Manchu Manoj, a spokesperson on behalf of the former clarified that these reports were untrue.

As per Hindustan Times, Mohan Babu’s spokesperson had mentioned that these were nothing more than fabricated stories meant to tarnish the reputation of the family, without any evidence.

Thereafter, another report by Gulte had mentioned that Mohan Babu had in fact filed a complaint against his son Manchu Manoj and his daughter-in-law Mounika and requested that legal action be taken against them and protection be granted to him against their anti-social elements.

In response, Manchu Manoj also did not sit back and issued a formal statement against his father, making shocking allegations against him on social media. He denied the accusations made against him and his wife.

Moreover, Manoj also accused his brother Vishnu Manchu of tampering with the CCTV evidence and exploiting all the family resources whilst sidelining him all along.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with abuse or harassment, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

