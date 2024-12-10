Mohan Babu and his son Manoj Manchu’s fight turns ugly outside their Hyderabad house

The feud between Mohan Babu and his younger son Manchu Manoj has now taken an ugly turn. A video circulating on Twitter shows Manoj’s bouncers barging into the property, and Mohan Babu expressing his anger at the media representative who came in with his son.

As per reports, it’s been said that the actor filed the complaint at the Rachakonda police station, highlighting the concern over his safety. In the complaint, the actor mentioned that his younger son who was away from home for several months suddenly came back and caused disruption in the family.

He said that his son Manoj along with 30 unidentified people entered his home in Jalpally and threatened the house staff, and residents stating that no one is allowed to enter the home without their permission. The actor also claimed that his son Manoj and his wife want him to permanently leave the house.

Further, the actor expressed concern over his safety and requested immediate legal action against his son, and his wife.

Amidst the ongoing family dispute, Manchu Manoj also filed a complaint at the Pahadishareef police station stating that approximately 10 people attacked him at his house. He further added that two individuals removed the CCTV footage of the incident. Manoj has requested the police officers to undergo into detailed investigation as the attack seemed to be intentional.

Moreover, responding to the complaint filed by his father, Manoj mentioned that he moved back to his family home a year back only to support his family because his brother shifted to Dubai. Additionally, he denied all the accusations made by his father and stated that never had any ulterior motives behind his actions.

At first, Manchu Vishnu used to live with the family, and Manoj and his family lived separately but after Vishnu shifted to Dubai, Manoy shifted back to his family house. As per the reports it’s been said that the rift between Manoj and Vishnu started years back and is now open to the public because of the biggest clash between the father and the son.

However, the rift between the brothers kept on increasing and it was mostly due to the division of properties, and family wealth. Moreover, regarding Manoj’s marriage, reportedly, Mohan Babu didn’t approve of marrying Mounika but he eventually got married in an intimate ceremony in 2023.

This family feud came to light in 2023 when Manoj posted a video saying his brother Vishnu barged into his property and beat his two close allies, and also mentioned he often does this. He later deleted the video but it happened to shed light on their family dispute.

