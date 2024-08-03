Mohanlal pays visit to victims of Wayanad landslide; promises initial help of 3 crore for rehabilitation

In the wee hours of July 30th, the Wayanad district in Kerala experienced severe landslides, resulting in the loss of over 300 lives, and leaving several hundreds injured. On August 3rd, Saturday, Malayalam actor Mohanlal decided to pay a visit to the calamity-affected areas, and also supported the landslide victims.

Mohanlal, who holds an honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army, was seen in his military uniform. He also received a warm welcome from the army upon his arrival. Earlier this month, the actor had commended the volunteers and rescue personnel in Wayanad. He also highlighted the contribution of his 122 Infantry Battalion, TA Madras in the rescue missions.

Mohanlal not only visited the landslide hit regions, but also interacted with the victims of the incident and offered his support. After analyzing the situation, the Neru actor promised an initial sum of 3 crores via his Non-Profit Organization, Viswasanthi Foundation. He added that the Foundation will further provide financial assistance if required.

Apart from the donation via Viswasanthi Foundation, the actor had earlier donated a sum of 25 lakhs to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). Mohanlal also mentioned that he will be taking care of the reconstruction of the Mundakkai school, which was destroyed during the natural calamity.

As the news of the Wayanad landslides broke out on social media, several South Indian celebrities have come together in order to provide financial support to the victims. Malayalam star Mammootty and his son Dulquer Salmaan have collectively donated 35 lakhs for the relief fund.

While Thangalaan actor Chiyaan Vikram donated 20 lakhs, Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna was able to contribute 10 lakhs. Tamil power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan donated 20 lakhs to the relief funds, while Suriya, Jyothika and Karthi together contributed 50 lakhs to the relief efforts.

Several other celebrities including Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Tovino Thomas and many more have contributed to the relief funds as well. The landslides in Wayanad have undoubtedly impacted thousands of people, leaving several homeless as well. The rescue operations are currently underway, with several still reported missing.

