Mohanlal salutes 'selfless volunteers' providing relief amid Wayanad landslides, urges all to stay stronger: 'I pray that we stand united'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of multiple deaths.

The extremely heavy rainfall has triggered multiple landslides in the hilly regions of Wayanad. This disaster resulted in over 200 fatalities and left more than 200 individuals injured. Additionally, several people remain missing. In the wake of the devastating landslides in Wayanad, acclaimed actor Mohanlal has penned a heartfelt note, commending the selfless volunteers and various personnel involved in the relief efforts.

Mohanlal took to his X handle to laud the bravery of army personnel and several others who volunteered to save lives. He wrote, "I salute the courage of the selfless volunteers, policemen, Fire & Rescue, NDRF, army soldiers, government officials, and every person working tirelessly to provide relief to the victims of the Wayanad disaster."

He specifically highlighted the contributions of his 122 Infantry Battalion, TA Madras, acknowledging their pivotal role in the relief mission. "I am grateful for the efforts of my 122 Infantry Battalion, TA Madras, who have been at the forefront of the relief mission. We have faced challenges before and emerged stronger. I pray that we stand united and show the strength of our unity in this difficult time. Jai Hind!" he concluded.

Check out the post here:

Following the deadly landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad, several South Indian actors have come together to support the affected people.

Chiyaan Vikram has donated Rs 20 lakh to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund to help the landslide victims, a contribution confirmed by his publicist Yuvaraj on X.

Pushpa 2 star Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly provided a donation of Rs 10 lakh to the Relief Fund. Other actors such as Suriya, his wife and actor Jyotika, Karthi, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, and Nazriya Nazim have also made significant donations to the relief fund.

The Tamil actor couple Suriya and Jyotika, along with Sardar 2 star Karthi, have collectively donated a generous amount of Rs 50 lakh to support the victims.

Meanwhile, many villages have been impacted by the landslides, and rescue operations are ongoing to save those affected, with several people still reported missing.

