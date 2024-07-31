Throwback: When Mammootty played Mohanlal’s father in a 1982 period film despite having only 9-year age gap

Superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal have been the favorites of Malayalam movie lovers for many years. However, did you know that back in the day, the actors had shared the screen together in a film as father and son?

Yes, in the 1982 epic period movie Padayottam, directed by Jijo Punnoose the actors played the key roles, portraying father and son.

Both the superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty have acted together in various movies, portraying versatile roles and unique characters. However, it was in the period film when they appeared as father and son, despite only having a 9-year age gap in real life.

Interestingly, the role of Kamaran, played by Mammootty went on to become a breakthrough for the actor who largely stayed away from aged roles after that.

The flick was partly based on the 1844 novel The Count of Monte Cristo, written by French author Alexandre Dumas. The movie featured the tale of a young prince who returns to his homeland to seek vengeance upon those who vanquished his uncle, facing several obstacles in his way.

The movie had an ensemble cast of actors like Prem Nazir, Madhu, Lakshmi, Shankar, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Mammootty, Mohanlal, N. Govindan Kutty, and Thikkurissy Sukumaran Nair, and many more in key roles.

As per a report from the archives of India Today, the film was a big-budget movie of that time. When an average Malayalam movie was made with Rs 15 lakh then, this movie was produced on Rs 1 crore.

On the work front

Mammootty was last seen playing the lead role in the film Turbo, directed by Vysakh. The action comedy flick featured him as Turbo Jose who often meddles with the wrong people, and punches his way out of them. The movie was a commercial hit at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews.

The actor is currently shooting for his next film with director Gautham Vasudev Menon, marking the latter’s debut in Malayalam cinema. Moreover, the Megastar will also be seen in the movie Bazooka as well.

On the other hand, Mohanlal is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited fantasy film Barroz which also serves as the actor’s directorial debut. After multiple delays, the movie is set to hit the big screens on September 12, 2024.

