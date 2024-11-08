Mohanlal returning as AMMA President amid Hema Committee Report row? Veteran actor breaks his silence

Trigger Warning: This article contains information about sexual assault that might be triggering for some readers.

Mohanlal had earlier stepped down from his position as the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) President following the row over Hema Committee Report. Months after his resignation, it was speculated that he might return to lead the committee once again. However, the veteran actor has quashed all these rumors and provided his clarification on the matter.

According to a report by OnManorama, Mohanlal has confirmed that he will not be returning as the President of AMMA. He further stated that he would not be taking up a position as an office-bearer within the committee.

This is not the first time Mohanlal has spoken about his resignation as the AMMA President. Earlier, the actor attended the launch ceremony of the Kerala Cricket League and opened up about the Hema Committee Report.

Mohanlal said, as quoted by Mathrubhumi, "If you ask why we have all quit our posts (AMMA) now, the answer is that the entire Malayalam film industry is answerable. The report has highlighted not just one issue but several. What exactly they are, you know better than I do."

The veteran actor further added that the entire Malayalam film industry should have been held responsible after the findings of the Hema Committee Report were made public. However, Mohanlal thought that everyone directed their questions only at AMMA after the sexual assault cases on Mollywood surfaced.

Following the dissolution of the entire AMMA committee, a public statement announced that a new governing body would be elected within the next two months. "Meanwhile, the outgoing governing body will continue to operate in a temporary capacity to ensure that AMMA's ongoing activities, including health and treatment assistance for its esteemed members, proceed without disruption," the statement further read.

Disclaimer: Do not hesitate to seek help if you or anyone you know has been abused emotionally, physically, or verbally. You are not alone in this fight, and there are several helplines you can call.

