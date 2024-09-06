Did Ravi Teja return his fees to Mr. Bachchan makers after film tanked at the box office? Here’s what we know

Mr. Bachchan starring Ravi Teja hit the big screens on the occasion of Independence Day, August 15, this year. However, the film failed to live up to its expectations and tanked at the box office while facing stiff competition from other releases. As a result, actor Ravi Teja and director Harish Shankar decided to return a part of their remuneration to the makers to help them cover up the losses.

For the unversed, Mr. Bachchan clashed with Keerthy Suresh's Raghu Thatha, Demonte Colony 2, and Ram Pothineni's Double iSmart at the box office. None of the films performed well in theaters and Mr. Bachchan managed to earn only Rs 14 crore worldwide in its theatrical run, as per Sacnilk.

Now, Hindustan Times has reported that Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar have extended their support to help the makers cover up the financial loss. Ravi Teja has reportedly returned Rs 4 crore and Harish Shankar has given back Rs 2 crore to the producers. No one asked the two to return their remuneration, but they wanted to help the producers in their time of need.

Ravi Teja starrer Mr. Bachchan was the Telugu remake of the Hindi film Raid, which released in 2018. The movie featured Ajay Devgn as the main lead.

Meanwhile, the actor recently faced a health setback after he got injured on the sets of his film RT75. He even underwent surgery to repair his muscle tear, which left his fans concerned.

Fortunately, Ravi Teja was discharged and he took to his X handle to share a health update. He wrote, "Successfully discharged after a smooth surgery and feeling fine. Grateful for all your warm blessings and support Excited to be back on set soon."

On the work front, Ravi Teja has started shooting for his film RT75 with debutant director Bhanu Bhogavarapu. The movie will feature Sreeleela as the main lead, who previously worked with the actor in Dhamaka.

