Tamannaah Bhatia shares her two cents on what makes South films different from Bollywood: 'They go for basic human emotions'

Tamannaah Bhatia has effortlessly carved her name as one of the leading stars across pan-India films. The actress has been simultaneously delivering some of the best performances in Bollywood and South cinema. Amid the raging debate about which of these industries produces the best films, the Stree 2 actress has shared her two cents. She addressed the kind of differences that she feels exist between the two film industries, which she has witnessed over the period of time.

While speaking on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Tamannaah Bhatia shared what she feels are the vivid differences between the two gigantic film industries. The diva emphasized that films made in the South have a higher rate of success due to their ‘deep-rootedness’ to the culture and traditional values. Tamannaah expressed that these kinds of stories go on to ‘translate globally’ across cultures since most of them are stories of shared experiences.

She said, “The difference I have particularly noticed is that South films talk more in terms of their geographical locations. I think their content is translating globally primarily because they are trying to tell rooted stories.”

Continuing with her line of thought, Tamannaah then mentioned that the stories shortlisted for most films in the South are not meant to address different sections of people individually. On the contrary, they only narrate one single story about a particular segment, something which they know fully about.

Moreover, Tamannaah added that South films value interpersonal relations and the specific emotions attached to them, as a crucial turning point for the film’s storyboards. She said, “They go for basic human emotions, related to mother, father, revenge on brother, sister, stories that tend to tell many more stories about basic human emotions through different storytelling formats.”

However, when it comes to Bollywood, the Baahubali actress expressed that many films tend to only be made for everybody to consume. As a result, these projects do not end up being well-lauded.

On her work front, Tamannaah was last seen making special appearances in films Stree 2 and Vedaa for peppy dance items. She would be next seen in the film Odela 2.

