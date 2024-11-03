Mrunal Thakur BREAKS SILENCE on controversy surrounding her reaction to fan's Diwali edit

Mrunal Thakur, earlier, took to her social media handle to criticize a fan who shared an edited photo with her on the occasion of Diwali. However, she later changed her mind and deleted the comment amid backlash. The Sita Ramam actress also shared a video message on her Instagram stories to clear the air surrounding her mixed reaction to the viral photoshopped image.

Mrunal Thakur said, "Guys, aap log bacche ki jaan loge kya? Maine toh vo comment aise he kar diya. Pehle jab maine woh photo dekha toh mai khush huyi. Chal, kisi aur ke saath na sahi inke ke saath he Diwali toh mana rahi hun. Then I opened his Instagram page and saw he had edited his video with every other actress. (Guys, please do not go after this kid's life. I just made the comment when I saw the picture. I was initially happy about it. Then I opened his Instagram page and saw his edited video with every other actress)."

Mrunal Thakur went on to say that she loved his editing skills and hoped he used it the right way. "But please, do not say bad things to him. His intention was, maybe, not bad," she concluded.

The Hi Nanna actress even re-shared the clip edited by her fan and wrote on her Instagram stories, "Hope you edit big films one day! Good luck, Happy Diwali."

For the unversed, Mrunal Thakur had initially commented on the video, "Bhai kyu tassali de rahe hain aap apne aap ko? Aapko lagta hain ki aap yeh Jo kar rahe hain yeh cool hain? Ji nahi! (Bro, why are you consoling yourself? Do you think what you’re doing is cool? No, it’s not)."

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur was last seen in a cameo role in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD. The movie also featured Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, among others in pivotal roles.

