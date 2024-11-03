Adhirshtasaali First Look poster OUT: R Madhavan's dual avatars for Mithran Jawahar's film will leave you spellbound

R Madhavan recently took to his social media handles to unveil the first-look poster of his upcoming film, Adhirshtasaali. The project is directed by Mithran R. Jawahar and marks his return to Tamil cinema. The Rocketry: The Nambi Effect actor in the poster can be seen in dual avatars.

It has a split design with R Madhavan appearing on both sides with distinct looks and settings. On the left side, the actor looks dapper in a stylish avatar. He can be seen donning a black suit teamed with aviator sunglasses against the backdrop of a cityscape. Meanwhile, on the right side, Madhavan appears to have a more rugged and casual look with a beanie and a hoodie. The right side of the poster has a more rural backdrop.

Sharing the poster Adhirshtasaali, Madhavan wrote, "Unveiling the first look of #Adhirshtasaali, Directed by @MithranRJawahar, this has proven to be an awesome, unforgettable journey."

Soon after he made the post, fans went gaga over his new look for the film and took to the comment section to share their reactions. A social media user wrote, "Maddy back," while another netizen commented, "Wahh.. Maddy back into Tamil films."

Take a look at the post below:

Earlier this year, Madhavan wrapped up the shooting of Mithran's Adhirshtasaali. Later, he took to his social media handle to share a video from the shooting spot and wrote in the caption, "Finally done. Last day of shoot of #Adhirshtasaali .. Challenging but super exciting and fun shoot. Can’t wait to show you all."

Take a look at the post below:

Adhirshtasaali marks the first collaboration between Mithran and Madhavan. The script of this film is written by Jeyamohan and Aravind Kamalanathan, along with Karthik Muthukumar, who is handling the cinematography.

The movie will also feature Radikaa Sarathkumar, Sai Dhanshika, Madonna Sebastian, Sharmila Mandre and others in prominent roles. Meanwhile, other details about Madhavan starrer Adhirshtasaali are under wraps by the makers.

