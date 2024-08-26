Murder-accused Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa caught on visuals receiving VIP treatment in jail

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Shocking video and photograph of Kannada superstar Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is in judicial custody for a murder case, has gone viral. The released photo shows him casually smoking a cigarette with gangster Nagaraj, alias Wilson Garden Naga, on the jail lawn.

Wilson Garden Naga is currently lodged in prison under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act, 2000, for his role in the killing of South Bengaluru gangster Mahesh N, also known as Siddapura Mahesh.

In another undated leaked video, Darshan is making a casual video call from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru. In the 25-second video, a man is seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and making the call. Darshan then comes on screen, waving cheerfully at the other person.

There is a brief conversation between them in which Darshan is seen smiling and acting as if everything is normal. The surroundings in the room confirm that the video was taken in a jail cell.

Now, there’s a controversy over VIP treatment being given to Darshan in prison. According to a report by TOI Bengaluru, the government has suspended seven prison officials after the photo of Darshan having a chai cigarette party with notorious rowdies went viral.

The leaked videos and photographs raise serious questions and concerns over the conduct of Darshan and the prison authorities. Darshan is currently in judicial custody as the accused of the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy.

A massive controversy erupted following reports of special treatment given to Darshan in jail. It is not the first time such allegations have been raised against the Bengaluru Central Prison. AIADMK leader Sasikala was also reportedly given VIP treatment during her sentence in a disproportionate assets case.

The victim's father, Kashinath Shivannagoudar, expressed his disappointment over the way Darshan, who allegedly murdered his son, has been treated in jail. He demanded an investigation into the whole matter by the CBI and said, "Though we trust the state police, it is disheartening that the murder accused are enjoying themselves. We believe a Central Bureau of Investigation is needed."

Darshan Thoogudeepa and his alleged girlfriend, actress Pavitra Gowda, are the prime accused for the murder of Renukaswamy, who was a die-hard fan of Darshan. The case is that after Darshan and his associates met Renukaswamy at a garage to question him over some derogatory texts he had sent to Pavitra, the fight escalated, resulting in Renukaswamy's death.

Darshan and his 11 associates began judicial custody on June 22, following the end of their police custody. They have been lodged at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison for the past two months.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for this.

