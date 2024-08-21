Renuka Swamy case: Darshan Thoogudeepa's application seeking home-cooked food rejected by prison authorities

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Darshan Thoogudeepa accused no. 2 in the Renuka Swamy murder case, has once again been denied home-cooked food and other facilities at Prison. The decision was taken by the Director General of Police (Prisons), as informed to the Karnataka High Court.

As per a report in Deccan Herald, the State Public Prosecutor BA Belliayappa informed that Darshan's representation was rejected on August 14, 2024, and conveyed to the petitioner.

However, senior advocate Prabhuling Navadgi, who appeared for the actor, stated that the petitioner had not received a copy of the order and sought time to go through the order. While granting the petitioner time, Justice M Nagaprasanna adjourned the hearing to September 5, 2024.

Further, Karnataka State Prisons and Correctional Service Director Malini Krishnamurthy explained that Darshan's appeal was rejected because he is a murder accused.

It is pertinent to mention that his petition was earlier rejected on July 26. Following this, the sandalwood star moved HC, challenging the order of the trial court. He was seeking access to home-cooked food and bedding inside the prison.

Earlier, Darshan’s judicial custody was also extended to August 28, initially scheduled to end on August 12. As per a report in India Today, all 17 accused in the murder case were produced before the magistrate through video conferencing from Bengaluru and Tumakuru prisons. Authorities suggested that the ongoing investigations and substantial evidence tie all the accused to the crime and hence the judicial custody is extended.

The Renuka Swamy murder case came into the limelight after Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his alleged girlfriend Pavithra Gowda were arrested in connection to his murder on June 11.

The victim was a 33-year-old pharmacist and a fan of Darshan. As per several reports, Renuka made derogatory comments against Gowda and accused her of Darshan’s separation from his wife. Following this, Pavithra planned on taking revenge on him with the help of Darshan Thoogudeepa, who then allegedly instigated the murder.

He allegedly got hold of Renuka Swamy and murdered him inside his garage with multiple weapons, per reports. Later, the victim’s body was found disposed of in a storm drainage.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for this.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 to begin shoot for action-packed 4th schedule from August last week