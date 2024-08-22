Renukaswamy case: Tensions rise between Kannada actor Darshan and others accused over bail support

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is currently in judicial custody as the second accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, has recently faced a new development in his case. According to a News18 report, the 15 individuals currently jailed in connection with the murder case have come to realize that Darshan is unlikely to assist them in securing bail. They have realized that their involvement in the crime stemmed from their admiration for the actor.

Consequently, the accused have begun seeking legal relief on their own. According to the report, Anukumar, one of the accused, has already filed for bail. It is anticipated that after the charge sheet is presented, other accused will also seek bail.

In a related update, the Director General of Police (Prisons), Malini Krishnamurthy, has denied Darshan Thoogudeepa’s request for home-cooked meals and additional amenities at Central Prison. On August 14, 2024, the Karnataka High Court’s State Public Prosecutor, BA Belliayappa, reported that Darshan's appeal had been rejected. This information was also communicated to the petitioner.

However, Darshan's senior advocate, Prabhuling Navadgi, noted that the petitioner had yet to receive a copy of the rejection order. Justice M. Nagaprasanna has postponed the hearing to September 5, allowing more time for the petitioner to obtain the necessary documentation.

The Renukaswamy murder case gained significant attention when Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his alleged girlfriend, Pavithra Gowda, were arrested in connection with the crime on June 11.

Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old pharmacist and a fan of Darshan, was reportedly murdered after making derogatory comments about Gowda. Renuka accused Gowda of causing Darshan's separation from his wife, which allegedly led Gowda to seek revenge. It is said that Darshan Thoogudeepa was involved in planning the crime, and the two are accused of carrying out the murder together.

According to reports, Darshan allegedly confronted Renukaswamy and killed him using multiple weapons inside his garage. Subsequently, the body was disposed of in a storm drainage.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for this.

