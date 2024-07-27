Nag Ashwin recalls convincing SS Rajamouli for a special appearance in Kalki 2898 AD: ‘Gracious enough...’

Nag Ashwin’s latest release, Kalki 2898 AD, was one of the most-hyped films of this year and is doing wonders at the box office. The film boasts of an ensemble cast, including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Rana Daggubati and others. The filmmaker also managed to make some special cameos in his magnum opus, which featured two other eminent cinematographers.

Nag Ashwin talks about SS Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Verma’s cameo in Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin, in a recent conversation with The Indian Express, opened up about managing to convince great filmmakers of the country, such as SS Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Verma, to make a cameo in the film. Sharing his heartfelt feelings, Nag said, “I had to convince them (SS Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma) and they were gracious enough to come on board to support the film.”

Nag Ashwin praises Amitabh Bachchan for nailing the role of Ashwatthama

Moving forward in his conversion, the filmmaker praised the senior actor and pan-Indian icon, Amitabh Bachchan for his exemplary performance in the role of Ashwatthama in the movie. The director further revealed that casting Big B was his long cherished dream, and the latter, in fact, turned out to be the perfect choice of actor for such a pivotal role.

Nag calls fight scenes between Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan a ‘dream’

Concluding his thoughts, Nag Ashwin also spoke of a particular moment of cinematography he had to carry out. He talked in-depth of the fight scenes between Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan and expressed sheer delight. Calling it a dream-like situation for everyone in the cast and crew, Nag said, “His fight scenes with Prabhas, who is considered to be one of the biggest action heroes of contemporary cinema, was a dream for us to pull off.”

Nag Ashwin hinted at possibility of Kalki 2898 AD sequel

Previously, during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kalki 2898 AD’s filmmaker, Nag Ashwin, shared details on the preparation for the film’s sequel. For the uninitiated, the conceptualisation of the movie itself was primarily planned as a two-parter. Spilling beans on the progress of the shooting of the sequel, he said, “It’s not 60%, I would say. We shot about 25-30 days of the second part, but there’s a lot left to do.”

