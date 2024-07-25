Is Prabhas taking lesser remuneration for upcoming horror-comedy film The Raja Saab?

Prabhas is currently basking in the glory of his recent hit film Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The actor who is set to appear next in the movie The Raja Saab is reported to have taken a lower remuneration for it.

As per a report by News 18, the actor has taken a modest amount as a salary from the makers, People Media Factory for the movie. Interestingly, the same production company was also previously involved in the distribution of the Prabhas starrer Adipurush.

Is Prabhas taking a lower remuneration for The Raja Saab?

Even though numerous reports about Prabhas taking a pay cut have surfaced on the internet, there has not been any sort of official confirmation about the same by the makers. The upcoming film directed by Maruthi is said to be a horror-comedy flick that is going to have an extended use of VFX in its making.

Moreover, the film is aimed to craft it as a fun flick with the actor expected to don a thick beard and long hair look for the same. Furthermore, the movie is expected to have Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal playing the lead female roles, making it their debut ventures with the Darling actor.

The movie is slated to hit the big screens in early 2025 with the makers also planning to release the same in various languages.

Prabhas on the work front

Prabhas was last seen playing the lead role in the epic sci-fi action flick Kalki 2898 AD starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The movie originates from the Hindu mythological epic of Mahabharata and the prophesied 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu called Kalki.

The adventurous epic by Nag Ashwin magically crafted a story that balanced the mythological elements with futuristic dystopian settings. Besides the lead actors, the movie also had Saswata Chatterjee, Brahmanandam, Rajendra Prasad, Shobhana, Pasupathy, Anna Ben, and many more in key roles.

The movie also featured actors like Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and many more playing interesting cameo roles.

Furthermore, Prabhas is next expected to join hands with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a cop action movie called Spirit. The actor also has a period movie, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and the Prashanth Neel flick Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salary of the actor is reported by News18. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

