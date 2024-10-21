What is Godhuma Raayi ceremony? Everything you should know about Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s first pre-wedding ritual

The newly-engaged couple of South cinema, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have geared up to start their pre-wedding festivities. The duo dated for about two years in secrecy, before getting engaged on August 8, 2024. And a while back, the actress announced the official commencement of her pre-wedding rituals.

On October 21, 2024, bride-to-be Sobhita Dhulipala dropped a bunch of pictures on her Instagram account, which captured numerous special glimpses from her Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchatam ceremony. She was decked up in a gorgeous silk saree along with fine gold jewelry and could be seen taking part in numerous rituals as well as seeking the blessings of her elders. Read on to know everything about this auspicious pre-wedding ceremony.

What does Godhuma Raayi/Pasupu Danchatam signify?

The Godhuma Raayi or Pasupu Danchatam ceremony is a part of Telugu marriages and is a crucial ritual that marks the beginning of the wedding celebrations for the bride, groom and their families. This particular ritual is carried out, particularly by the women of the family and the bride. It usually happens after the engagement ceremony.

What happens during Pasupu Danchatam?

Pasupu Danchatam starts with a Ganesh Puja. In most cases, it is followed by the groom’s mother or the elder female of the family placing a piece of Thambulam (betel nut) and coconut and offering it to the grinding stone. Thereafter, five elderly married ladies from the family crush raw turmeric roots on the pestle and mortar.

Usually, the groom’s family performs the ritual first, followed by the bride’s family. The entire house, especially the entrance and the threshold is decorated with banana plantains and flowers. Several guests are invited to be a part of the ceremony.

After the ritual is completed, this turmeric paste is stored by the bride and groom’s family to be used in other rituals and ceremonies throughout the wedding. This will be especially applied to the bride and groom during the Pelli Kuthuru, a.k.a the Haldi ceremony, along with a paste of sandalwood.

The Pasupu Danchatam ceremony is incomplete without the preparation of tasty fried delicacies called Vodiyalu. Moreover, betel nuts and bangles are also offered to the guests after the ritual is completed.

What happens after the Pasupu Danchatam ceremony is completed?

Once the Godhuma Raayi/Pasupu Danchatam ceremony is completed, it is then that the bride and groom’s families can begin with the elaborate planning and preparations for the wedding. This would include finalizing the bride’s outfits, such as sarees and her wedding trousseau as well as for the groom.

Additionally, the families also decide and settle down on the gifts and clothes and other crucial items that are needed to be presented to the guests and immediate relatives. A lot of gold jewelry is also purchased at this time, which is used as a part of the offering for the respective bride and groom’s families.

For the unversed, it was on August 8, 2024, when Nagarjuna Akkineni confirmed the news of his son, Naga Chaitanya’s engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala through a post on his account in X (formerly Twitter).

Nagarjuna welcomed his soon-to-be daughter-in-law and wrote, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless!"

