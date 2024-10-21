Sobhita Dhulipala is grace personified in her enchanting Kanjivaram silk saree gifted by Naga Chaitanya’s mother Lakshmi Daggubati; PICS

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged a few months ago in an intimate ceremony. Now, the couple has begun their pre-wedding festivities, with Sobhita performing traditional rituals.

During the Godhuma Raayi ceremony, Sobhita appeared at the event wearing a pink Kanjivaram silk saree, which was gifted to her by none other than Lakshmi Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya’s mother.

A source close to Sobhita mentioned that the actress chose not to wear high-end designer clothes, opting instead for the saree gifted by her future mother-in-law.

Check out the official post by Sobhita Dhulipala from her pre-wedding festivities

Sobhita Dhulipala effortlessly embodied the charisma of a complete South Indian bride as she walked into the venue with a plate full of raw turmeric, surrounded by the ladies of her family. While receiving blessings from the elders and the priest in attendance, the actress also participated in the ritual by grinding the turmeric paste.

For those unaware, the Pasupu Danchatam ceremony is a traditional Telugu festivity that marks the start of a wedding in the family. The ceremony is generally carried out by the women of both the bride and groom’s family,

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement was announced on August 8, 2024, and since then, countless well-wishers have been sending their congratulations to the joyful couple. The news of their engagement was initially shared by Nagarjuna Akkineni, following a private ceremony held at Chay's home in Hyderabad, attended only by family.

The couple had been apparently dating for some time before deciding to marry each other. Coming to the actors’ work front, Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen playing the lead role in a movie called Love, Sitara. The film which was released on September 27, 2024, directly on OTT is available for streaming on ZEE5.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is involved in the works of his next movie called Thandel. The film, which is set in the Srikakulam region, portrays the actor as a man from the fishing community. With Chandoo Mondeti directing the project, Sai Pallavi plays the leading lady’s role, marking her second collaboration with Chay in a movie.

