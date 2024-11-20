Nagarjuna Akkineni is impressed with THIS trait of Sobhita Dhulipala and reveals she makes Naga Chaitanya ‘happy’

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to get married soon. As per reports, their wedding will supposedly take place on December 4. With a lot of buzz going on about the big day, it is Nagarjuna Akkineni’s recent remark about his to-be daughter-in-law that has grabbed attention.

In an interview with The New Indian Express, Nagarjuna opened up about his first impression of Sobhita Dhulipala and tagged her as one with a lot of warmth.

He also talked about her film choices and career and praised how she has been a person who lives on her own terms. The senior actor also mentioned the amount of happiness Sobhita brings into his son Naga Chaitanya’s life.

Nagarjuna said, “She is a lovely girl, and she too is someone who lives life on her own terms. She could have done any kinds of films or series, but she decides what to do with her career.”

The veteran star added, “She is very peaceful and content with her choices. I have received a lot of warmth from her, and I can see how happy they make each other."

Well, with a bustling amount of speculations about Chay and Sobhita surfacing on the internet every now and then, the latest report has claimed that the bride-to-be has seemingly finalized her bridal attire.

As per Times Now, the actress, during her wedding shopping spree with her mother, has selected her traditional wedding attire, which is a gorgeous Kanjeevaram saree featuring real gold zari work.

In particular, Sobhita has ditched designer wear for her big day. Additionally, the report also suggested that she purchased a pure white khadi saree, sourced locally from the Ponduru town of Andhra Pradesh. She also has bought a matching white khadi set for her groom, Naga Chaitanya, as well.

Reportedly, Sobhita Dhulipala has been exceptionally hands-on involved with her wedding preparations and has been paying minute attention to every detail. The actress seemingly is looking forward to a traditional manner of culminating her wedding, which also has a sense of personal touch.

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala exchanged rings during an intimate engagement ceremony back on August 8. The event took place at the former’s Hyderabad residence and was attended by only close friends and family members.

