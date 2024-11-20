AR Rahman's son Ameen BREAKS SILENCE on his parent's separation after 29 years of marriage; Pens note

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and wife Saira Banu have called it quits. Yes, you read it right. The couple has decided to part ways after 29 years of marriage. Shortly after they announced their separation, the music icon's son, AR Ameen, took to his social media handle to address the situation.

He wrote on his Instagram story, "We kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding."

After Saira's lawyer released an official statement announcing their separation, AR Rahman took to his X handle to pen an emotional note. He wrote, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter."

Soon after he made the post, his fans took to the comments to wish him well. Netizens requested that he "stay strong" during this difficult time and extended their support.

AR Rahman had an arranged marriage with Saira Banu back in 1995. Together, they welcomed three children, Raheema, Ameen, and Khatija. Despite being in the public eye, the couple maintained a low profile as they believed in keeping their personal lives private. The composer once revealed that he met his wife on his 28th birthday.

However, AR Rahman and Saira Banu decided to part ways due to an "emotional strain in their relationship."

Meanwhile, on the work front, AR Rahman has several promising films in his pipeline, including Gandhi Talks, Thug Life, and more. He also composed the music for Dhanush's film Raayan.

