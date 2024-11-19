Here's what bride-to-be Sobhita Dhulipala is likely to wear on her wedding with Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are all set to tie the knot by the end of this year, after dating each other for almost two years. The couple who were once quite hush-hush about their relationship, have now gotten everyone’s attention regarding the newest update about their forthcoming nuptials. And as per latest reports, bride-to-be Sobhita has finalized her wedding attire.

As per Times Now, a source close to the actress has revealed that Sobhita Dhulipala has finalized her wedding outfit at last, and it is not something extraordinarily designer. Embracing her traditional roots, she has selected a stunning Kanjeevaram saree featuring real gold zari work for her wedding day.

Additionally, Sobhita has also chosen a simple white khadi saree, that has been specially woven from the Ponduru town of Andhra Pradesh for one of her wedding festivities, as well as procured a matching set for her groom, Naga Chaitanya.

The source also revealed that the actress has handpicked each outfit for her wedding, by personally endeavoring in the shopping spree with her mother. Sobhita Dhulipala is apparently paying close attention to every minute detail of the wedding preparations, and is keen on adding a personal touch to her wedding.

According to the source, “Sobhita Dhulipala has picked a beautiful Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari while shopping with her mother. She’s also getting a simple white khadi saree woven in Ponduru, Andhra Pradesh, along with a matching set for Chaitanya, following tradition. Sobhita is personally involved in every detail, adding a special and heartfelt touch to her big day.”

A few days ago, their wedding invite leaked on the internet. As per some pictures which went viral on X (formerly Twitter), the date of wedding for the duo is fixed for December 4.

Along with the invitation card, the Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita also handed out specially curated gift baskets for their loved ones, friends and family members. These were made out of bamboo and contained flowers, an ikat printed cloth, food items, a traditional scroll and other goodies.

On the other hand, one look at the detailing on the invitation card screamed elegance and sophistication. The pastel-hued minimalist card contained traditional motifs of the temple lamps, banana trees and temples, all a significant marker for their Telugu wedding.

