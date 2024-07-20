Nagarjuna Akkineni makes a jaw-dropping appearance at airport, looking handsome in his dapper outfit; see VIDEO

Nagarjuna Akkineni has once again showcased his impeccable style as he made a dashing entrance at the airport in a recent video. The actor looked sharp in a black ensemble paired with cream pants and brown sandals as he strolled out of the airport.

Moreover, the Shiva actor was seen making way in his new hairstyle from Dhanush’s Kubera with the same kind of spectacles from its character glimpse.

Check out Nagarjuna Akkineni making his way out of the airport in his handsome avatar

Nagarjuna Akkineni had made quite the headlines recently after his bodyguard was seen pushing away a specially-abled man at the airport. The visuals that surfaced on social media sparked an outrage in the online community, making the actor the central focus in receiving flak.

However, upon realizing the situation the actor had issued an apology in return and conveyed how he was not aware of the situation that had transpired. Moreover, the actor was also seen meeting the specially-abled fan in person, with their meeting also going viral on the online platforms. The actor was seen embracing the specially-abled man in a warm hug, with many paparazzi witnessing the heartwarming gesture.

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Workfront

Nagarjuna Akkineni was last seen in the lead role for the film Naa Saami Ranga, directed by choreographer-turned-director Vijay Binni in debut venture. The period drama movie was the official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Porinju Mariam Jose featuring Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, Ashika Ranganath, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Mirnaa Menon, Rukshar Dhillon, and Nassar in prominent roles.

The film which focused on the themes of brotherhood and revenge was released on Sankranti this year and met with mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, becoming a hit.

The actor is next set to feature in the Dhanush starrer movie Kubera, helmed by Sekhar Kammula. The upcoming movie is expected to be a drama flick with each update making it more and more intriguing. Earlier, a glimpse from the movie was released featuring Nagarjuna in a quite interesting scenario as well.

Besides Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni, the film also has actors Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dilip Tahil playing key roles as well.

