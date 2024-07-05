Kubera: Rashmika Mandanna amazes with her simple yet striking first look from Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer
The makers of Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer Kubera has finally dropped the first look teaser of Rashmika Mandanna. Check out her intriguing and mysterious character!
Dhanush and director Sekhar Kammula are joining hands together for the first time and it seems to be getting more and more interesting. The makers of the film have finally unveiled the first look of Rashmika Mandanna from the film which is definitely mysterious to watch.
The first look teaser featuring Rashmika Mandanna depicts her having a hefty time trying to uncover something hidden deep underground. The rest of the teaser showcases her avatar's captivating and intriguing nature, and it is worth seeing.