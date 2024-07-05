Kubera: Rashmika Mandanna amazes with her simple yet striking first look from Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer

The makers of Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer Kubera has finally dropped the first look teaser of Rashmika Mandanna. Check out her intriguing and mysterious character!

By Goutham S
Published on Jul 05, 2024  |  01:18 PM IST |  328
Rashmika Mandanna raises intrigue with her first look from Dhanush starrer Kubera
Rashmika Mandanna raises intrigue with her first look from Dhanush starrer Kubera (PC: SVCLLP, X)

Dhanush and director Sekhar Kammula are joining hands together for the first time and it seems to be getting more and more interesting. The makers of the film have finally unveiled the first look of Rashmika Mandanna from the film which is definitely mysterious to watch.

The first look teaser featuring Rashmika Mandanna depicts her having a hefty time trying to uncover something hidden deep underground. The rest of the teaser showcases her avatar's captivating and intriguing nature, and it is worth seeing.

Check out the official first look of Rashmika Mandanna in Dhanush’s Kubera


Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian

...

Credits: YouTube (Aditya Music India)
Advertisement

Latest Articles