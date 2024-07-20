SJ Suryah lays down immense praise for Dhanush’s upcoming flick Raayan; says 'My character is like that of a wolf…'

SJ Suryah, who is celebrating his 56th birthday on July 20, 2024, was recently caught in an interview where he expressed his experience working with Dhanush and the movie Raayan. The actor said, “Likewise to Wolf of Wall Street, my character is like the wolf of Royapuram.”

Furthermore, the actor also explained how he had only a day’s dubbing compared to the extensive dub works in Mark Antony. He added that since both directors have different needs in films, Dhanush wanted more of his expressions in the film.

SJ Suryah on working in Raayan with Dhanush

Speaking more about working in Raayan under Dhanush’s direction, SJ Suryah explained how the actor-director is heavily focused on everything inside a frame. He said that the VIP actor designs the whole thing, he handles the lighting, looks, sets, and everything else, involving himself in every aspect of the process.

Coming to SJ Suryah’s work front besides the upcoming Raayan, the actor was last seen on the big screen in the Kamal Haasan movie, Indian 2. The Shankar directorial portrayed him as the main antagonist who is most likely set to have more screen time in the sequel, Indian 3.

Moreover, owing to the actor’s birthday, the makers of Nani starrer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram unveiled a special glimpse called Not A Teaser which featured a voice-over by the lead actor, connecting SJ Suryah's character to the Hindu mythology figure Narakasura.

Check out Saripodhaa Sanivaaram's Not A Teaser:

Moreover, SJ Suryah is also set to play key roles in upcoming movies like Ram Charan starrer Game Changer and Love Insurance Corporation with Love Today’s Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty.

More about Raayan

Raayan starring Dhanush in the lead role marks his 50th cinematic venture as an actor and the second directorial after Pa Pandi. The upcoming movie slated to hit the screens on July 26 features the tale of a simple man from North Chennai who seeks to avenge the wrongdoers who harmed his family.

The film has an additional cast of actors like SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, and many more in key roles.

