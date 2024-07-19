Raj Tarun skips police questioning in connection with cheating case filed by live-in partner Lavanya

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction.

Raj Tarun, who was last seen in Naa Saami Ranga, has been making headlines after his alleged girlfriend and live-in partner filed an FIR against him. The controversial case has taken a new turn as the actor skipped the police interrogation on Thursday (July 18).

Raj Tarun skips police interrogation

In the latest update on the controversial case involving Raj Tarun, the actor has skipped the police questioning scheduled for July 16. As per a report by m9 News, Raj sent his lawyers with a letter to the Narsingi Police Station. The letter stated that the Naa Saami Ranga actor could not attend the questioning due to promotions and the release of his new films.

Further, the report mentioned that the police have accepted Raj Tarun’s letter and are anticipated to send a new notice with a new date to the actor soon.

Earlier, his girlfriend Lavanya, made fresh accusations against the actor. She claimed that he offered her Rs 5 crore to withdraw the cheating case. However, Lavanya refused the offer.

Raj Tarun and Lavanya’s controversy

The young Telugu actor has found himself in legal soup after his girlfriend Lavanya filed a cheating case against him. She accused Raj of having an affair with a Mumbai-based model.

As per reports, Lavanya filed an FIR at Narsinghi police station, alleging that the actor made false promises to marry her and later deceived her. Further, she complained that Raj’s close associates have been giving her death threats, forcing her to end the relationship with him.

The Naa Saami Ranga actor, too, reacted to the allegations and accused his live-in partner of blackmailing him. Raj even said that Lavanya has been under the addictive influence of substances. Moreover, Raj Tarun also alleged that she has been dating another person for some time now and that he can prove the same.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

