Nagarjuna Akkineni spills beans on working with Lokesh Kanagaraj in Coolie; opens up on his character Simon from film

Nagarjuna Akkineni seems to have his hands full at the moment, courtesy of his exciting lineup of films. From Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie to Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera, both projects have already created quite the hype on social media, and fans are eagerly waiting for their release. And recently the veteran actor’s candid revelations on both his projects have caused quite a stir amongst his fans.

Speaking at the IFFI Goa opening ceremony, Nagarjuna Akkineni shared his first experience of working with a talented filmmaker like Lokesh Kanagaraj in Coolie. The actor who plays the role of Simon in the Rajinikanth starrer called it a “liberating” endeavor to be a part of the project.

Tagging Lokesh as a Gen-Z director, Nagarjuna said, “Lokesh Kanagaraj is not a Gen Z director, but I believe that he is a Gen Z kind of filmmaker. He is a new-age filmmaker in terms of screenplay and all of that.”

He further stated, “I am enjoying working with him. It is very liberating playing his character. There are no rules. He does not say that a hero has to behave like this or a villain has to behave like this.”

On the other hand, Nagarjuna relayed the same kind of feeling for his other impending film Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula.

The star explained how the filmmaker has a completely new style of directing for this project and added that he has indeed enjoyed this experimental approach.

Well, it was back on November 15, 2024, when the makers of Kubera shared the first glimpse of the movie, offering a glimpse of the mysterious and intriguing world of the film in the 1-minute-long teaser.

Check out Kubera’s first glimpse here:

Starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and others besides Nagarjuna, the movie presents itself as a tale of a beggar as he rises to his fortune.

Moreover, Nagarjuna’s character in the film offered a sense of duplicity, as he overtly behaves as a true family man while he apparently has a suspicious bid to the entire plot of the film.

For the uninitiated, Coolie is slated for a release sometime in summer 2025. On the other hand, Kubera’s release date is yet to be announced.

