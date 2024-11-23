Renukaswamy case: Darshan Thoogudeepa’s impending spine surgery gets delayed due to complications? Here’s what we know

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the murder and death of an individual.

Darshan Thoogudeepa was granted six-week interim bail on October 30, 2024, on medical grounds for which he was supposed to undergo spinal surgery. For the unversed, the accused Kannada actor was reportedly involved in the murder case of his 33-year-old fan Renukaswamy from Chitradurga. And now recent reports have revealed that Darshan’s scheduled surgery has been delayed due to his latest health complications.

As per News18, Darshan, who had complained of severe back pain and was thereafter medically diagnosed to undergo spinal surgery, has now developed new health complications, for which his surgical procedure has been withheld and delayed.

Apparently the accused star’s blood pressure has shot up due to hypertension, and he is not mentally stable for the operation, one of the key reasons for the delay. Unless his blood pressure becomes stable, the surgery cannot be performed.

During the recent hearing of his bail plea, SPP Prasanna Kumar raised an inquiry about Darshan Thoogudeepa’s impending surgery.

However, it was found that no specific date has yet been scheduled for the procedure, and it is being reported that the actor is still preparing for the same.

As a result, an additional charge sheet has now also been filed against the actor, based on the fact that Darshan’s recent medical report has not yet been submitted to the court by the hospital.

For the unversed, the interim bail awarded to Darshan Thoogudeepa is just for six weeks, with severe restrictions imposed on his movement and activities outside the judicial custody.

Amid the same, a few days back the Police Commissioner of Bengaluru revealed that he would proceed to challenge the bail of Darshan Thoogudeepa awarded by the High Court.

In the same lieu, a report further stated that the Home Department has already acknowledged and consented to the police’s proposal to challenge the decision to give bail to the actor and have it withdrawn.

For the uninformed, Darshan, in his bail plea, had highlighted the severity of his back pain and mentioned that it would worsen more if immediate medical attention was not given to his condition.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of physical, mental, or emotional abuse, then do not hesitate to seek help. Several helplines are available; remember you are not alone in this fight.

